Baby bump alert! Ileana D'Cruz flaunts pregnancy glow in latest pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Excited mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz dropped a series of pictures flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow in a stunning black outfit.

Ileana who is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing a glimpse of the pregnancy phase on Friday took to Instagram and treated fans with pictures of her baby bump.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsJcRMLsuKx/

In the pictures, Ileana flaunted her baby bump in a beautiful black slit dress.

The actor cutely looks at her baby bump while she poses for the camera.

She captioned the post, "Bump alert !![?]""

As soon as pictures were posted, the actor'' fans flooded the comment section.

Shib Akhtar wrote, "love you girl so happy for you."

Athiya Shetty dropped a heart emoji.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Nargis Fakhri reacted with smile with red heart eye emoji.

Ileana made a big announcement that she is now expecting her first child.

Ileana took to Insta and dropped a couple of pictures which she captioned,

"Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."

She, however, did not reveal the name of her partner.

Soon after she broke the news, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life.

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

Although the couple has still not made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

