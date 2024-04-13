‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ continues to impress audience, collects Rs 55.14 cr gross worldwide

Mumbai, April 13 The recently released Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is winning hearts everywhere. The film, which also has humour peppered in its narrative, is making people laugh and cheer in theatres. Owing to the positive response from the audience, the movie has minted Rs 55.14 crore globally.

The film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in key roles, is getting praised for its action scenes and the performances from its cast members. People are loving it for its perfect mix of excitement and humour, making it a must-watch for families.

The excitement around the movie is huge, with theatres filling up quickly and tickets selling like hot cakes.

The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ fame, promises a cinematic spectacle that will leave the audience on the edge of their seats.

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran serves as an antagonist in the film.

From heart-stopping action sequences to gripping suspense and high-octane thrills, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ guarantees an unforgettable movie experience that keeps the audience hooked from start to finish.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is currently playing in cinemas.

