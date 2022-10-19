Badshah all praise for rapper Abhishek Bensla aka MC Square

Mumbai, Oct 19 Popular singer and rapper Badshah, who is a judge on the reality show MTV 'Hustle 2.0', was left in awe of the contestant Abhishek Bensla, known by his stage name MC Square.

The contestant was often seen being praised by the judge and his latest rap creation 'Chehre' impressed him so much that he said that he won't be able to forget his name.

Badshah, who is known for his hit tracks such as 'Kar Gayi Chull', 'DJ Waley Babu' and 'Saturday Saturday', said that his talent and singing style made him emotional.

"I will tell you one thing Abhishek Bensla, I will not forget your name, not until the day I die. I am not emotional because of your song, I am emotional looking at the talent you possess. I can't believe that I'm witnessing it," he said.

Earlier also Badshah had pressed the buzzer, Radio Hit, to appreciate the contestant and mentioned that: "This guy is an illusion."

The rap reality show 'Hustle 2.0' is judged by Badshah. Santhanam Srinivasan known by his stage name EPR, Kumar Chandel known as King, Dino James and Deepa Unnikrishnan, famous among music lovers by Dee MC, are the Squad Bosses. It airs on MTV.

