Badshah brings his swag to IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 26 : Indian rapper Badshah, on Friday night, arrived in style at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to Instagram, IIFA shared a picture of the rapper on the official handle and captioned it, "#Badshah brings his swag to rock the Green Carpet of SOBHA Realty IIFA Rocks 2023 with his musical pizzazz!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CstrAbNhao2/

For the grand award night, the rapper opted for an all-black outfit. He wore an oversized black shirt with matching pants and accessorized his look with big red shades.

The 'Jugnu' singer made a powerful entry on the green carpet which impressed the paps.

Badshah will be seen performing at the grand award night.

Apart from him, several Indian singers like Amit Trivedi, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh will also be performing at the event.

Recently, Badshah issued an apology after many people raised objections to the lyrics of his recently released song 'Sanak'.

Badshah wrote, "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone's sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion."

A senior priest of Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district slammed Badshah for using the name of Lord Shiva (Bholenath) along with obscene words in the song. The priest Mahesh asked him to remove the name of God from the song and apologise. He further said that he would demand to lodge an FIR against the rapper.

Later on, he decided to change some parts of the song.

"In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone. The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms, I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection," he added.

