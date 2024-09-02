Badshah of Begusarai: Team Gangs of Wasseypur Returns After 12 Years For A New Series

In an exciting week for cinema, the iconic film Gangs of Wasseypur has made a highly anticipated return to theaters, earning widespread acclaim across the nation. As this cinematic classic reclaims the spotlight, a new era of storytelling is about to begin. Renowned filmmaker Sunil Bohra and writer Akhilesh Jaiswal are reuniting after 12 years for an electrifying new gangster drama, Badshah of Begusarai—an original web series. Set against the raw and gritty landscape of Bihar, the series introduces a powerful and multi-layered character, often referred to as the “Pablo Escobar of Bihar.” This gripping tale has been meticulously developed over the past two years and is slated for production in early 2025.

Sunil Bohra, Producer, Bohra Bros says, “The excitement of returning to a world reminiscent of Gangs of Wasseypur is palpable, with a similar mix of thrill and anticipation driving this collaboration. The team aims to create a groundbreaking and unforgettable experience, capturing the essence of the criminal underworld with even greater intensity.” Akhilesh Jaiswal, Writer-Director says, “I’m beyond excited to dive back into this familiar yet ever-evolving space. This project allows me to explore a world and a character that are both dark and deeply rooted, yet complex and unique. The layers of this story are rich with depth and intrigue, making this journey both challenging and exhilarating.”

With Badshah of Begusarai, the powerhouse maker is set to craft yet another timeless masterpiece, promising a gripping narrative that will captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact on the world of crime dramas. The legacy of Gangs of Wasseypur lives on, and the journey ahead is one to watch.