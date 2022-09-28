Badshah praises 'Hustle 2.0' contestant for his rap performance on Charlie Chaplin

Mumbai, Sep 28 Popular singer and rapper Badshah, who is seen as a judge on a rap reality show MTV 'Hustle 2.0', got impressed with an interesting rap performance of a 21-year-old contestant Mukul Monga on the life of great comedian and actor Charlie Chaplin.

Hailing from Bathinda, Punjab, Mukul is known by his stage name Supermanikk. Through his performance, he tried to show the other side of the comedian which is not revealed much. Though Cahrlie Chaplin always made everyone laugh, there was a different side of him which was not seen by many.

To make it look close to reality, Mukul dressed himself like him and in fact he copied his way of walking and his facial expression also. After looking at his performance, Badshah praised him and compared him with famous Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum.

Badshah said: "Your hook was strong, and it reminded me of Talha Anjum. Your contradictory lyricism and poetry are one of your greatest strengths. This was one of the best acts I've ever seen here."

Badshah went on to appreciate his act and lyrics: "The character, the performance, and the lyricism were just mind-blowing. Hip-hop needs more acts of this kind and this has raised the standard of the show."

'Hustle 2.0' airs on MTV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor