Bappi Lahiri Death: Last rites to be performed on Thursday, family releases official statement

The last rites of the legendary composer Bappi Lahiri will be performed tomorrow. A relative of the composer confirmed it to ANI. Bappi Da's family has now released an official statement. According to it, the funeral will take place after the arrival of his son Bappa from the US tomorrow.The official statement read, 'It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated. - Mrs .Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema Lahiri.'

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues," Dr Deepak Namjoshi told PTI.The doctor also revealed the cause of death as Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He said, "He died due to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) shortly before midnight. Fondly known as Bappi da, he was known as the true blue 'Disco King' of Bollywood of the 80s and 90s, especially for his widely popular songs for films such as 'Namak Halaal', 'Disco Dancer' and 'Dance Dance'.In the last decade, Bappi Lahiri sang songs such as 'Ooh La La' for 'The Dirty Picture', 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' for 'Gunday', 'Tamma Tamma' for 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', and more recently, 'Areey Pyar Kar Le' for 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

