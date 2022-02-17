Bappi Lahiri's daughter Rema Lahiri in bad state after father's demise

Many Bollywood celebrities visited the Lahiri residence to pay their last respect to Bollywood’s ‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri who passed away after brief illness. Singer Ila Arun also visited the singer-composer’s residence to pay her last respects on Wednesday. Talking about the grieving family, the singer had told ANI, " His daughter is in a bad state, feeling miserable. Everyone in the family is grief-stricken. "She also shared that Bappi Lahiri was very fond of the press. "I am talking to you because Dada ko press bahot pasand thi. Dada press ko pyaar karte the. I would like to thank you all on behalf of Dada that so many people love him and have gathered here today. He would have been really happy to see you all," she signed off.

The late composer-singer Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa has already arrived from the US along with his family for the last rites of his father on Thursday. Bappi Lahiri, who had been in hospital for a month, where he was being treated for multiple health issues, died of sleep apnea on Tuesday night. The composer-singer is survived by his wife, son Bappa and daughter Rema. The composer will be cremated on today in Mumbai. Bappi Lahiri was best-known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi, to name a few. His last Bollywood song was titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.