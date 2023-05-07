Beauty queen Sienna Weir passes away at 23 in horse riding incident

Sienna Weir, an Australian model and finalist in the 2022 Miss Universe competition, has sadly passed away. The 23-year-old passed away following a devastating horse-riding accident. The accident happened last month in her native Australia, according to the New York Post, where Weir was riding at the Windsor Polo Grounds on April 2. Her horse fell during the ride and she suffered grave injuries. Weir was placed on life support for several weeks. It was several weeks after her family made the difficult decision to take her off life support on Thursday, May 4, according to News.com.au.

The news of her passing was shared by her family and her modelling agency, Scoop Management, as well. The agency posted several pictures of the model on Instagram with the caption, "Forever in our hearts."Sienna Weir was one of the 27 finalists in the 2022 Australian Miss Universe competition. She also had a double degree in English literature and Psychology from Sydney University. The Australian fitness model had a lifelong passion for horse riding. She told Gold Coast Magazine ''Although I've lived most of my life in the city, I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping. My family aren't quite sure where this passion came from, but I've been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can't imagine my life without it. I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.''