Beauty queens Harnaaz Sandhu, Andrea Meza groove on Badhshah's 'Voodoo'
By IANS | Published: May 17, 2022 05:36 PM2022-05-17T17:36:03+5:302022-05-17T17:45:14+5:30
Mumbai, May 17 Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza set Instagram on fire as they grooved on popular rapper Badshah, Tainy and J Balvin's latest song 'Voodoo'.
Andrea shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, the two beauty queens are seen twinning in a black bodycon dress. Andrea and Harnaaz even sported the same smokey eye-make up and nude lips for the video clip.
The 2020 Miss Universe captioned the video: Latin + Asian = Fire emoji.
The video currently has over 143,000 likes and over 1 million views on the platform.
The trilingual anthemic track 'Voodoo' marks the first collaboration between Indian rapper Badshah and Latinx icon, J Balvin.
It has been produced by Tainy, who has earlier churned out hits with Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Anuel, and Daddy Yankee.
'Voodoo' follows Badshah's latest EP 'Retropanda - Part 1', that released last month. In 2021, Badshah inked an exclusive agreement with Universal Music Group to be led by Capitol Records.
