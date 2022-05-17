Beauty queens Harnaaz Sandhu, Andrea Meza groove on Badhshah's 'Voodoo'

Mumbai, May 17 Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza set Instagram on fire as they grooved on popular rapper Badshah, Tainy and J Balvin's latest song 'Voodoo'.

Andrea shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, the two beauty queens are seen twinning in a black bodycon dress. Andrea and Harnaaz even sported the same smokey eye-make up and nude lips for the video clip.

The 2020 Miss Universe captioned the video: Latin + Asian = Fire emoji.

The video currently has over 143,000 likes and over 1 million views on the platform.

The trilingual anthemic track 'Voodoo' marks the first collaboration between Indian rapper Badshah and Latinx icon, J Balvin.

It has been produced by Tainy, who has earlier churned out hits with Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Anuel, and Daddy Yankee.

'Voodoo' follows Badshah's latest EP 'Retropanda - Part 1', that released last month. In 2021, Badshah inked an exclusive agreement with Universal Music Group to be led by Capitol Records.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor