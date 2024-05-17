Ben Affleck living alone amid Jennifer Lopez split rumours: Report

Washington [US], May 17 : Ben Affleck was seen leaving a residence in Brentwood, Los Angeles, early Thursday morning amid rising speculation about a potential split from his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

The actor was photographed alone as he departed the house, which sources reportedly indicate he has been frequenting and spending nights at recently, separate from Lopez, reported TMZ.

Affleck's solo sighting comes in the wake of a report suggesting that he and Lopez may have ended their relationship.

The report also claimed that Affleck had moved out of their shared Beverly Hills home.

Although it's not confirmed if he has permanently relocated, his repeated presence at the Brentwood address over the past week adds weight to the rumours.

Notably, both Affleck and Lopez have been seen wearing their wedding rings in recent days, as per TMZ.

In their latest outings, Affleck's wedding band was visible as he drove away from the Brentwood home. Similarly, Lopez has been spotted wearing her ring, including during her solo appearance at the Met Gala last week.

Affleck's absence from the event was initially attributed to his filming schedule for 'The Accountant 2,' although he attended Tom Brady's roast in LA the night before.

Lopez has also been active in Los Angeles this week, seen house hunting with her producing partner, which now raises questions about whether she is looking for a place for herself.

The couple, famously known as Bennifer, had purchased a substantial estate just last year, but their last public appearance together was in March in New York City.

Since then, they haven't been photographed together, according to TMZ.

Adding another layer to the situation, Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, resides in Brentwood.

Affleck has been spotted with Garner attending their children's events recently. However, he is not staying at Garner's house but at his own place nearby, as per TMZ.

