Besharam Rang composer duo Vishal-Sheykher call Pathaan song ‘an exciting crossover

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan are one of the most anticipated films of 2023, a few days back, the trailer of the film was launched, and earlier this week, its first song, ‘Besharam Rang’ came out. The duo looked breathtaking in that song, and their chemistry went off the charts. The song featured Deepika in a very bold avatar which did not board well with some people, and it has been facing backlash.

Speaking about ‘Besharam Rang’, Vishal Dadlani said in a statement, “Besharam Rang is a unique song. It is a confluence of genres that makes it very exciting musically. It is almost an old-school melody paired with a modern beat, that is influenced by Afro beat but is electronic.” Vishal said that he and Caralisa Monteiro have sung the Spanish version of the song. “What I love most is how a true melody transcends language, because while Shilpa is singing it, it sounds like a very traditional Indian melody and Caralisa and I are singing a Spanish version of that melody and it sounds authentic there too."

“It’s an exciting crossover, we had a lot of fun making it. I think Siddharth (director Siddharth Anand) wanted to raise the bar in terms of the woman, the protagonist singing the song being very sensual, very empowered. It’s sexy and fun, and it’s a great groove that people are really going to enjoy dancing to it. A lot of heart has gone into it and I hope everyone enjoys it,” Vishal adds. The song Besharam Rang is the first song from Pathaan, which has been released Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed it, and according to reports, the actress worked really hard for it. Besides Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan the film also has John Abraham in a key role.