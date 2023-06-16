"Best of everything": Shahid Kapoor wishes 'Jab We Met' director Imtiaz Ali on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : On the occasion of Imtiaz Ali's birthday, actors Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet wish for the 'Jab We Met' director on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shahid shared a portrait of Imtiaz and captioned it, "Happy birthday @imtiazaliofficial. Wishing you the best of everything, always."

The duo worked in 'Jab We Met', a romantic comedy directed by Imtiaz was a turning point in Shahid's career. He played the role of Aditya Kashyap, a depressed businessman who meets a free-spirited girl named Geet, played by Kareena Kapoor. Shahid's performance as the brooding Aditya won him critical acclaim and a huge fan following.

Further extending the birthday wishes, actor Anushka Sharma posted a wish for Imtiaz on her Insta story.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday Imtiaz! Wishing you love and light always."

The duo worked together in 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

Rakul Preet Singh shared a smiling picture of the director along with a caption, "Happy Birthday Imtiaz Sir!May you be gifted with life's biggest joys and never ending bliss."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in 'Bloody Daddy' which also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles.

He will be next seen in Maddock Films' next untitled romantic comedy film opposite actor Kriti Sanon.

Written and Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film also stars veteran actor Dharmendra in pivotal roles and will hit the theatres in October 2023.

The yet-to-be-titled film marks Shahid and Kriti's first on-screen collaboration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor