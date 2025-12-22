Bhagyashree soaks in the flavours of Banaras with a street food feast

Mumbai, Dec 22 Veteran actress Bhagyashree, on Monday, took to social media to share glimpses from her street food trail in Banaras.

In her post, she gave a taste of the city’s iconic flavours. Bhagyashree highlighted that a visit to Banaras feels incomplete without sampling malaiyo, calling it a must-try delicacy. She also spoke about enjoying tandoori chai served in a kulhad and savouring chaat in the narrow lanes of the city. The ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress captured the true essence of Banaras’ street food culture with her husband Himalaya Dasani.

Through her post, Bhagyashree expressed her love for Banaras’s popular street food and timeless flavours. Sharing her photos on Instagram, she wrote, “Benaras streetfood! Malaiyo nahi khaya toh kya khaya! Tandoori chai kullad mein Aur chaat ka maaza galliyon mein. Benarasi paan ka photo le nahi payi Lekin ab sochkar uski yaad zaruri aayi. #streetfood #varanasi #benaras #malaiyo #foodstagram.” (sic)

The photos feature Bhagyashree relishing a plate of malaiyo, a popular Banaras dessert, along with tandoori chai and chaat, alongside her husband. The actress is seen dressed in an elegant white suit as she explores the vibrant street food of the city.

Earlier, Bhagyashree had shared glimpses from her mornings in Banaras. She shared a few videos of herself seated on a boat, sailing along the river. In another video the actress introduced the oarsman who made her boat ride at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Kashi a memorable experience .In the caption, she about the unique calm and peace she felt, comparing it to the flow of the Ganga.

Describing her experience, she wrote, “Subah Benaras! Kuch alag hein yahan, Sukoon aur shanti. Sab nadiyo mein jaise, Ganga ka paani. Khokar yahan paana aapne aap ko Kevat Ganga paar lagaye aapko. Mornings at benaras are different each day. Today was cloudy, could not witness the first rays of the sun. However, the experience was sublime.”

