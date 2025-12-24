Bharti Singh Discharged from Hospital 5 Days After Delivery, Thanks Fans for Their Wishes

Laughter queen Bharti Singh, who recently gave birth to her second child on Friday, December 19, 2025, Bharti, who keeps fans updated on YouTube via vlogs, shared her experience after a medical emergency prompted an immediate trip to the hospital, where she later delivered her child. After 5 days of hospitalisation, Bharti Singh got discharged. Bharti was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for the delivery. Since both Bharti and the baby are doing well, they have been discharged from the hospital.

After leaving the hospital, Bharti was captured by paparazzi cameras. Her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, was also with her. Bharti's comedic style was evident even while talking to the paparazzi. The paparazzi asked Bharti, "How is Kaju?" She jokingly replied, "Kaju is ripe now." Then she added, "Thank you for praying for me. Kaju is fine, and we are taking him home now." Bharti and Harsh also thanked everyone.

Even during her pregnancy, Bharti was shooting for Laughter Chef 3. However, she couldn't shoot after the delivery. She had mentioned in a vlog that since she couldn't shoot two episodes, those episodes were hosted by Arjun Bijlani. So, it remains to be seen whether Bharti will immediately start shooting after being discharged. Meanwhile, Bharti and Harsh Limbachiyaa got married in 2017. In 2022, Bharti gave birth to her first child, whose name is Laksh. Everyone affectionately calls him Gola. Bharti has nicknamed her second son Kaju.

Bharti clarified that her water broke at her Mumbai home around 6 pm, not on the set of Laughter Chefs Season 3, and she proceeded to Breach Candy Hospital with Haarsh, their family, and their son Laksh (Golla). Bharti and Haarsh first met in 2009 on the sets of the reality show, Comedy Circus, where Bharti was a contestant, and Haarsh was a scriptwriter. After dating for approximately seven years, they married on December 3, 2017, in a grand ceremony in Goa. Five years into marriage, the couple welcomed Gola, their first child.