Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa gets major relief from court in drugs case

A special NDPS Act court in Mumbai has rejected the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) plea seeking cancellation of the bail of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbhachiya in a drug case.V V Patil, special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, rejected the plea last week for lack of merit, but the detailed order became available on Tuesday. The couple was arrested in November 2020 after 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) was allegedly found in their home. A magistrate's court granted them bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Later in December that year, the NCB approached the special NDPS court seeking cancellation of bail, on the ground that the prosecution was not given any hearing. The court, however, in its order last week said there were no allegations that the couple interfered with administration of justice or violated their bail conditions. Therefore, there were absolutely no grounds made out for cancellation of bail, the judge said. As per the investigators, Bharti Singh's name cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler when the NCB was probing alleged drug use in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.On 21 November 2020, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a search at Bharti's residence and recovered 86.5 g of cannabis. She and her husband were taken in for questioning and they were later arrested by the bureau.She and her husband were granted bail on 23 November 2020, after 2 days of interrogation.