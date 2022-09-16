Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's obscene MMS in intimate position goes viral?

Top Bhojpuri actress and singer Akshara Singh has once again managed to hit the headlines. A private MMS video has surfaced online in which a girl can be seen in an intimate objectionable position. Speculation hit the internet that it was Akshara Singh. According to the News18 report, the faces in the video are not clear, but many claim that it is Bigg Boss OTT fame Akshara. However, her fans believe that it is not her and that this is only to malign her image.

Meanwhile, Akshara broke down while reacting to this scandal and called why such 'cheapness' in Bhojpuri industry. Earlier, Anjali Arora, who shot to fame after her dance video on Kacha Badam went viral was in the news after an alleged private video of hers went viral. She, however, later clarified that it was not her and that people are trying to defame her. Anjali Arora was seen in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp reality show and was one of the finalists. Meanwhile, Akshara Singh became quite a popular name with Bigg Boss OTT in showbiz. Her bond with Millind Gaba and Pratik Sehajpal brought her a lot of eyeballs.