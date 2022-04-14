Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser: Kartik Aaryan returns to the haunted haveli

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have dropped the teaser of the film today, April 14. Alongwith this, the makers also revealed the release date of the film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The clip starts off with a spooky new rendition to the haunting track 'Aami Je Tumar' which also features in the original Akshay Kumar starrer.

The 50-second clip not only gives fans a first look at Kartik getting ready to take on the paranormal but also gives us the first glimpse of the spooky new female entity. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 May, 2022.

