Bhumi Pednekar eyeing Hollywood post 'Bhakshak' success?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been generating buzz ever since the release of her film 'Bhakshak'. Her compelling performance in the movie has garnered praise from both audiences and critics alike.

And now if sources are to be believed, Bhumi is keen to venture into Hollywood.

"Bhumi has been at the top of her acting game for almost 9 years now. Most of her films have found audience across the world given how content forward they are. Take the case of Bhakshak - it's trending globally and her performance has caught the attention of film-makers in the West. Given her body of work and how the world is wanting to make global stories with a local heart, Bhumi fits right in the scheme of things," the source said.

"Bhumi definitely has Hollywood aspirations but she won't choose a film just for the sake of it. She has been very careful picking the right scripts here and Bhumi will take her time to choose the best even in the West. It is too important for Bhumi to represent India and portray Indian women correctly in cinema. So, she is exploring the right role that does justice to her vision for cinema. She has a trip lined up to assess the offers on the table," the source added.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming months, Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled film.

