Bhuvan Bam to make OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar's Taaza Khabar

YouTuber and content creator Bhuvan Bam is set to make his OTT debut with Disney Plus Hotstar’s Taaza Khabar. The social media star made the announcement on Wednesday by sharing pictures on his Instagram handle.Bhuvan captioned the photos, “Need your wishes for my OTT debut. Your constant support’s been a boon for me. New stuff this year! #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar.”

Taaza Khabar will be made under Bhuvan Bam’s BB Ki Vines Productions. It is created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. Bhuvan Bam shot to fame with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. Among the several characters he plays in his skits, the most popular ones are Banchoddas, Titu Mama, Bablu, Sameer Fuddi, Janki, Adrak Baba, Mr. Hola, Mrs. Verma, Papa Maakichu, Detective Mangloo, Dr. Sehgal and Babli Sir.

