Bianca A. Santos, Cedric Sanders join 'Grey's Anatomy' cast

Los Angeles, April 21 Actors Bianca A. Santos and Cedric Sanders have been added as recurring cast members on Season 18 of 'Grey's Anatomy', playing a married couple in a dire medical situation - as if there is any other kind at Grey Sloan Memorial these days.

Sanders is playing Simon Clark, who is described thusly: "A devoted husband/ father-to-be, Simon is depleted from a long-term battle with a serious illness. He uses humour to distract himself from how serious his condition really is."

Santos is playing Kristen Clark, who as Simon's spouse "struggles to remain stress-free for her unborn baby, while trying to support her extremely ill husband", reports 'Variety'.

According to 'Variety', viewers will first see the Clarks on the May 12 episode of 'Grey's Anatomy', titled 'I'll Cover You', and the episode's logline reveals that Link (Chris Carmack) is Simon's doctor: "A former patient of Link's, Simon, is in the ER with his pregnant wife on a new episode of 'Grey's Anatomy'."

Santos and Sanders will appear in three episodes this season.

In January, ABC announced that 'Grey's Anatomy' - which remains one of the most popular shows on network television - will return for a 19th season, with original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr.

