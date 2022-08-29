Big B asks 'KBC 14' contestant if raid scenes are properly shot in movies

Mumbai, Aug 29 A 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Sudhir Sharma, Superintendent of Customs, CGST and Central Excise posted at Jaipur airport, talks at length about his work, especially how he nabs smugglers.

The host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan introduces Sudhir on the show and enquires more about him and the kind of cases he has solved at the airport. Sudhir replies: "Last year I was part of the team involved in seizing 32 kg gold at the airport."

Bachchan also asks Sudhir the way raid scenes are shown in films, are they realistic? and if not they can be corrected from the next time but Sudhir says that they are almost correct and raids are done in a highly secretive way.

Later, the host also talks about his films and gives credit to his film's writer and says that they are the hero of the film.

Big B also asked Sudhir to sing during the show.

Sudhir thanked him for this opportunity as he got a chance to sing in the show which is a big launch. He also dedicated the song of to him.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

