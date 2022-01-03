Bigg Boss 15: Actress Surbhi Chandna shares her Bigg Boss house experince, says "Life in BB house is tough"

Surbhi Chandna who recently appeared in Bigg Boss 15 as a special guest shares her experience in the house the Naagin actress said “This year's lineup has an amazing list of people. But the makers felt the show still needed some kind of boost. There were many loopholes and the contestants have been canceling the tasks to the finale one after the other in the past few weeks. Along with actors Munmun Dutta, Vishal Singh, and Aakanksha Puri, I entered a parallel house to challenge the BB contestants. I must say that the vibe of the house was amazing!. Life in a house, cut off from the outside world, with so many people fighting for basic amenities on a daily basis can be really tough. To have differences with each other is quite normal in such circumstances. I can totally understand when housemates have arguments and disputes, although physical fights are a no no. But I noticed most contestants inside the Bigg Boss house were taking this massive platform very lightly. Our role was to challenge them, make them perform the tasks properly, and add some zing to the show. I was there only for a day, but the experience turned out to be really enriching. I have a long association with the channel and also appeared in Bigg Boss 14 to promote our show Naagin 5.”

Surbhi who has been not seen in any show after Naagin said “I do have a plan ready both for my my personal and professional life -I will share details about what's happening to both aspects of my life only when I want to. I am extremely selfish when it comes to choosing work. I would rather remain low-profile than choosing anything and everything that is offered to me. I did have a lot of offers once I wrapped up Naagin, but I was not happy with any of them. I’m very focused when it comes to work and have set certain benchmarks for myself -I do not want to compromise on them. Until and unless I’m satisfied I won’t say yes to projects that are offered to me. As for my personal life -no comments on that for now.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has appeared in many TV series like Ishqbaaz, Sanjeevani 2, and Naagin 5.