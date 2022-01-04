Bigg Boss 15 Updates: Karan Kundra abuses Tejasswi for Shamita? Tejasswi to end her relationship with Karan

Since Karan and Tejasswi came close with each other on the show, the duo has started making headlines. Their relationship has been seen many ups and downs both of them seeing romancing, and even fighting. And on the same not, again the duo got into an ugly fight the recent promo of Tuesday's episode shows that Tejasswi gets angry with Karan for making Shamita the winner. The Bigg Boss assigned the task to housemates in which Pratik and Shamita seen competing against each other, and Karan was seen supervising the task. After the task, he declared Shamita as a winner which didn't go well with Tejasswi and she sharted shouting at Karan, to which Karan replies “Apne gireban me jhanko" after which he tries to walk out but Tejasswi didn't let that happen she says “Have the fu***** ba**s to stand and finish a conversation.” And Karan losses his temper and replies, “Chal ae apni shakal dekh". In other part of the promo shows Tejasswi crying in front of Nishant and Pratik and says "Who talks to their girlfriend like that? I'm fu***** done."

While the next promo shows that Umar and Pratik get into an ugly fight, during the task which Umar gets physical with Pratik and tries to push him down. Seeing this violent act Bigg Boss also confronts it and slams the contestants for getting physical. And says "Show ke 14 ve hafte me pochne ke bad Bigg Boss iss unuchit vahevar par rok lagate hai or Umar ko iss ghar se" and the promo ends.