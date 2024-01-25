‘Bigg Boss 17’: After eviction, Vicky Jain parties with Isha, Ayesha & Sana

Mumbai, Jan 25 A day after his eviction from ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Vicky Jain was seen partying with the former contestants Sana Raees Khan, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya.

Actress Purva Rana shared pictures from the party, where Vicky can be seen posing with his former housemates.

"Bigg Boss slayer in town Vicky Jain. Waiting for our winner Ankita Lokhande. You two are special and loved. Lovely meeting you guys," Purva captioned the pictures.

The actress also shared a picture on her Instagram stories posing alongside everyone and wrote: “Bigg Boss Gang”.

Vicky, husband of Ankita, was evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house just a few days before the grand finale.

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 17' will take place on January 28.

Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahshettey, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar are the finalists to have entered the final week.

