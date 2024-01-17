Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Conflicts Spark Divorce Speculations

The ongoing conflicts between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain within the Bigg Boss 17 house have become a major topic of conversation. The couple is frequently seen engaged in arguments on the show, leading to speculations about a possible divorce after the season concludes. The situation has escalated further with the recent entry of their respective families during the family week.

Adding to the drama, recent updates reveal information about Vicky Jain's past relationship. Prior to his involvement with Ankita, Vicky was romantically involved with actress-turned-singer Twinkle Bajpai, also known as Tia Bajpai. Reportedly, Vicky and Tia dated in 2012, during which time Vicky was associated with the box cricket league, featuring several actors from the TV industry. It is suggested that their connection strengthened due to Vicky's ownership of the league.

Currently, the Bigg Boss house is split into two teams, with Ankita and Mannara leading the respective factions. In a recent show promo, it is revealed that the nomination and torture task has commenced in the house. The housemates are actively participating in torturing Abhishek Kumar and Mannara as part of the task. Notably, Ayesha Khan is shown troubling Mannara during the task, adding an extra layer of tension to the situation. The promo also highlights the escalating tension between Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek.