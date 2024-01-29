'Bigg Boss 17': 'Bros' Munawar, Abhishek make it to Top 2 after Mannara's eviction

Mumbai, Jan 28 'Bigg Boss 17' brothers Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar have made it as the Top 2 finalists after Mannara Chopra was shown the exit door after making it in the final three.

Mannara, cousin sister of stars Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, was evicted after a journey of 105 days in the show, hosted by Salman Khan.

Salman said "well played" after he took Mannara's name.

After eviction, she said: "Thank you for the opportunity... Back to reality but it is a very overwhelming feeling. So many memories and talks. Thank you so much. I tried (being myself)."

Mannara's mother said she sent Mannara for an "internship" under Salman and thanked him for giving her daughter the opportunity.

Mannara, who currently enjoys a fandom of more than 2.8 million on Instagram, is touted as one of the most strong headed contestants and made it to the Top 4 alongside names such as Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar.

She gained the spotlight with her fights, independent nature, bond with Munawar and closeness with Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain.

Born in 1991 in Ambala, Mannara's real name is Barbie Handa. She has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films.

It was in 2014 when she made her acting debut with Telugu film 'Prema Geema Jantha Nai'. In the same year she stepped into Bollywood with 'Zid'.

She will next be seen in the Telugu film 'Thiragabadara Saami', opposite Raj Tarun and 'Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan', a Punjabi film.

The contestants who were in the Top 5 were Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mahshettey.

–IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor