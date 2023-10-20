Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra sends best wishes to cousin Mannara Chopra over her stint in reality show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a shoutout to her cousin Mannara Chopra who is currently seen as a participant in 'Bigg Boss 17'.

Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a throwback picture with Mannara and wrote, "Throwback to little @memannara Good Luck little one," followed by a red heart, folded hands, and flexed biceps emoji.

In the image, Priyanka can be seen hugging Mannara. The image must have been clicked in 2000 as one can spot Priyanka wearing her Miss World crown.

Mannara is Priyanka's paternal cousin. Her mother is the sister of Priyanka's late father Ashok Chopra. Mannara has acted in South films. She starred in the Telugu film Rouge (2017) directed by Puri Jagannadh, Anubhav Sinha's Zid (2014), Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014), Jakkanna (2016), Thikka (2016) and Sita (2019).

Mannara's real name is Barbie Handa. Prior to coming to 'Bigg Boss', Mannara was landed in a controversy when her film ' Thiragabadara Saami' director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary, allegedly kissed her during promotions.

Apart from Mannara, celebrities like Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Jigna Vora, among others are also part of the 17th season, which kickstarted on October 15. The show is being hosted by Salman Khan.

