Bigg Boss 17: Social Media Divided Over Salman Khan's Remarks on Ayesha Khan's Fainting Incident

Ayesha Khan, known for her past association with comedian Munawar Faruqui, a fellow contestant on the show, faced a health scare on the evening of December 29. She was swiftly taken to the hospital for a brief check-up and then returned to the Bigg Boss house. However, she fainted again later. Mannara and Abhishek observed Ayesha's actions and speculated that she entered the house to seek public attention. Abhishek shared his observations with Munawar, suggesting that if Ayesha genuinely cared for him, she wouldn't resort to defaming him on the show. They perceived it as her strategy to gain entry into the house.

During the weekend episode, host Salman Khan addressed the matter, blaming Ayesha for using Munawar's name to secure a spot in the house. Salman expressed skepticism about Ayesha's fainting, suggesting it might be fake. He pointed out that according to the Bigg Boss house doctors' reports, her blood pressure was within the normal range. On Saturday, Salman Khan stated, "You came into this house to get an apology from him, but based on your behavior, it doesn't seem like that." After Salman Khan's remarks, Ayesha had a mental breakdown, and she again fainted. On one hand, Ayesha is receiving a lot of support on social media, with criticism directed at Munawar and Salman for not addressing Munawar's actions. People are supporting Ayesha; on the other hand, some netizens are speculating that this time she did self-harm.

Some netizens in her support wrote that, "Munawar two-timing, and Salman bashing Ayesha. Felt bad for #AyeshaKhan. How smartly he is playing with girls' feelings. You said a lot of things to a girl in front of the camera, suddenly you denied everything. Such a fake person he is #BB17." Another user wrote, "She has such a golden heart, I really feel bad for #AyeshaKhan because all the blame comes to her by makers, but in reality, she is real & She is being used by him now got targeted but thanks #AnkitaLokhande for consoling her, you are."

2 timing kisne kiya munawar ne aur band kiski bajayi Salman ne Ayesha ki.

felt bad for #AyeshaKhan



How smartly he is playing with girls feelings.u said alot of things to a girl in front of camera suddenly u denied everything.Such a fake

She got so much hate just because she was cheated on?? She literally said she just wanted an apology and bigg Boss made her a contestant for people supporting double dates Even I feel bad for nazila.

#Biggboss17#AyeshaKhan#MunawarFaruquipic.twitter.com/F7QLGCleXb — ꧁𝓡𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓲𝓽𝓪✿❥||𝗜𝗻𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗿𝗮🩵 (@RichitaDas3) December 31, 2023

Ayesha, who is known for her work in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and music videos such as 'Reborn Heer', 'Guitar', 'Dil Ne', 'Mohabbat Ke Kabil', entered 'Bigg Boss 17' as a wildcard contestant. She claimed that Munawar Faruqui was double dating her and Nazila Sitaishi.