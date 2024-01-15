Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Mentions Sushant Singh Rajput for the First Time in the House

Bigg Boss stands out as one of the most controversial shows on Indian television, where celebrity contestants openly share their personal lives on a national platform. Currently in its 17th season, the show is in its final weeks, and among the top contestants are Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, and her husband Vicky Jain. The couple has been at the center of intense arguments, raising doubts among their fans about the stability of their relationship.

During the recent family week, when Vicky and Ankita's mothers visited the Bigg Boss house, Vicky's mother pointed fingers at Ankita, blaming her for the couple's conflicts. She alleged that when Ankita hit Vicky, his father called Ankita's mother to inquire if Ankita's late father used to engage in fights with her. This sensitive conversation was something Ankita chose not to share with anyone except her mother.

In the recent "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode of Bigg Boss, Vicky Jain was put on the spot. Karan Johar reprimanded Vicky for not taking his wife Ankita's side in front of his mother. However, Vicky did not accept these allegations. Later, in a discussion with Ankita, he read out the list of all the help he has provided to her in the past five years. This time, Vicky also mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time.

Vicky said, "When I am with your family, do I live as a rich son-in-law or as a son? I have also adjusted myself to your and your family's lifestyle. When we got into a relationship, your relationship with Sushant was well known. I have to pay the price for that now. I have taken everything on myself. If you had any difficulty because of me, you would not have taken the decision to marry me. It was your decision. I have always stood by your family." Ankita replied, "I know Vicky. I have also received the same love from your family as you have given me. This is the reason why I felt bad, and I did not talk to anyone about it. I even stopped Karan Johar in the middle. For me, our relationship and our family is more important than anything else. I cannot lose the love of my in-laws."

Vicky said, "Everything cannot be fixed with just a sorry. My image is being tarnished. I am getting depressed. I have always stood by your family's back." Vicky expressed his dissatisfaction on national television by saying this.