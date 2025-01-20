Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Karan Veer Mehra Wins the Trophy and Cash Prize (Watch Video)

Karan Veer Mehra became the winner of 18th season of Bigg Boss. He lifted the trophy with Rs 50 Lakhs. Vivian Dsena became the first runner-up and Rajat Dalal ends up as the second runner-up. This is not the first relaity show of that Karan has won before this he have won Khatro Ke Khiladi. Karan veer Mehra's fans are happy to see him winning the show.

The Bigg Boss 18 finale took place at Mumbai’s Film City and was attended by numerous celebrities, including Aamir Khan, who accompanied his son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor to promote their upcoming film, Loveyapa. Former finalists Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were also present to discuss their new show, Laughter Chefs 2.