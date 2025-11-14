Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar's Brother Cricketer Deepak Chahar Shares Special Birthday Wishes

Bigg Boss 19 is heading towards its race to finale as house is left with only 7 contestant. After Mridul's shocking eviction the house is left with Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanada , Amaal Mallik. Ahead of Finale Malti Chahar's brother Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar has give special message for the fans on her birthday.

Deepak Chahar has posted a photo with Malti on social media. Along with this, he wrote, "Happy Birthday dear Malti... May God bless you and you lift the 'Bigg Boss 19' trophy, all the best! We are all with you. Keep performing like this and keep entertaining everyone. Friends, the biggest birthday gift for her is a lot of votes! Please keep supporting her and vote for her," he also appealed to her fans.

Malti is not only an actress but also a model, content creator and filmmaker. Malti was a finalist in the 2014 Femina Miss India and also won the title of 'Miss Photogenic' in 'Femina Miss India Delhi 2014'. She made her debut in the Bollywood film 'Genius' directed by Anil Sharma in 2018. In 2022, she worked in the romantic film 'Ishq Pashmina' directed by Arvind Pandey. Apart from acting, Malti has directed and produced short films. She has over 1 million followers on Instagram.