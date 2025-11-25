Bigg Boss 19 Update: Deepak Chahar’s Sister Malti Gets Support From Team India Players Ahead of Finale

Bigg Boss 19 wild card entrant Malti Chahar, created significant buzz in house from day one of her entry. Her instant reply and straightforwardness made her one of the most discussed contestant in house. Malti is sister of Indian cricket Deepak Chahar, he came inside house in family week and people saw their cute sister-brother. Now finale week is nearing and each and every contestants are giving their to secure trophy. Contestant's family members are also trying their level best to support.

Deepak Chahar and Team India players came in support of Malti Chahar. Indian cricketers like Suresh Raina, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Naman Dhir, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ravi Bishnoi, took to Instagram to did a vote appeal for her.

Team India Players Come Forward to Support Malti Chahar



As of now, from the Indian Cricket Team - Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Tilak Verma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Naman Dhir, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi… pic.twitter.com/knnXQBl1YI — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2025

Currently, ticket to finale task is being played inside the house, now so strong support from outside we have to see if Malti gets ticket to Finale. Meanwhile, Deepak has consistently supported his sister, appearing on Bigg Boss 19 when she entered and again during family week.

He notably criticized Kunickaa Sadanand for questioning Malti's sexuality, stating that such accusations on a large platform were inappropriate, especially without absolute certainty. As the ticket to finale task approaches, anticipation is high to see who will win and secure the first spot in the finale week.