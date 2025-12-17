Bigg Boss 19’s Baseer Ali calls his new romantic song with Isha Malviya extremely close to his heart

Mumbai, Dec 17 ‘Bigg Boss 19’ contestant Baseer Ali has opened up about his latest musical video with Isha Malviya.

He described his new romantic song as “extremely close to his heart.” Sharing his excitement, Baseer Ali spoke about the personal significance of the project, highlighting the emotional connection the track holds for him. He called it a soulful composition with meaningful lyrics that make the experience even more special.

Talking about working with Isha Malviya, he added that she was a delight to collaborate with and expressed confidence that their fun and chemistry would shine through when the video releases.

Baseer Ali is currently in Karjat filming a romantic music video with Isha Malviya. The forthcoming track is said to be a soulful love ballad sung by Israr Ahmed and is released under the Sur Music label.

A source close to the actor revealed that Baseer Ali recently returned from Chennai, where he wrapped up shooting for a significant project that he plans to announce soon. While details are being kept under wraps, the actor hinted that it is something he is genuinely excited to share with his fans.

Baseer Ali also joined forces with television actress Reem Shaikh for an upcoming soulful melody “Jisse Tu Kare Pyaar.” Sharing a video on his Instagram, he wrote, “Tera bhi todega dil koi to ek baar, Jisse Tu Kare Pyaar! Jisse Bhi Kare Pyaar!! & The heartbreak anthem drops at 11 AM on 18 December 2025 exclusively on Grapes Music YouTube Channel.” Sung by Yasser Desai, the song will be released on 18th December.

Meanwhile, Baseer Ali was recently seen on Salman Khan hosted popular reality show Bigg Boss 19. He got evicted along with Nehal Chudasama in a surprising double eviction.

