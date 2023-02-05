'Bigg Boss 6' winner Urvashi Dholakia meets with car accident in Mumbai

Indian television actor and 'Bigg Boss' season 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia met with a car accident in Mumbai on Saturday.

The unfortunate incident happened when Urvashi was going to Mira Road Film Studio for shooting and on her way, a school bus carrying children in Kashimira hit Urvashi's car from behind.

However, Urvashi escaped unhurt in the accident.

She did not register any case against the school bus driver at the police station and just called it an accident.

The Kashimira Police has recorded the statement of the actress's driver.

Urvashi Dholakia is best known for playing the role of Komolika in the popular television show 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'.

( With inputs from ANI )

