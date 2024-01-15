Bigg Boss 17: Mannara and Isha's Heated Exchange Goes Viral, Fans React

Bigg Boss 17, a highly controversial show, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this season. As the season's finale approaches, the contestants' conflicts are escalating. A video featuring Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya has gone viral on social media. The altercation unfolds as Mannara Chopra confronts Isha Malviya, stating, "You are hell, you thinking as hell." In response, Isha says, "Don't misbehave with me, I am not saying anything to you because I don't talk like this."

As soon as this promo was released, it went viral on social media, and fans had a mixed reaction. One user wrote that Mannara is always behind Munnawar and when Isha exposed her, she said Badtemeezi to others. Another user wrote, "Isha is a disgusting player.. poking is her game.. and now Isha is out from the top 5 race.." another user wrote, Na kohi logic hai nahi kuch samajti hai, bas chillati hai. "Isha ne sab baat to the point bola hai aur correct bola hai."

This week was a family week, where each contestant's family member visited the house and spent some quality time inside the house. isha father came and told Isha to play her own game and that she did not need any support to win this game. He also pointed out that poking Abhishek and talking bad about Abhishek's mental health was wrong and because of that it created a wrong image in front of others.

Ankita Lokhande's mom and mother-in-law were the first ones to step into the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ankita thought her mother-in-law would gripe about her, but instead, she showered her with love when she first arrived. Ankita was also spotted having a private conversation with Vicky's mom, which later turned into an argument. The family members of Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan were also seen crying as soon as they reunited. Some reports suggest that the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will happen on January 28, 2024. Currently, there are seven housemates left in this season, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Arun, Munawar, Ayesha, and Mannara.