Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijeet Kelkar joins BJP

Renowned Marathi actor Abhijeet Kelkar maintains an active presence on social media, frequently using it as a platform to express his perspectives on societal advancements.

In a surprising move, he's transitioned into politics, aligning himself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Amid the presence of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and actress Priya Berde, Abhijeet officially joined the party and shared the news with his followers on social media.

This move was met with good wishes from fans, marking a new chapter in his career.

Abhijeet's move into politics surprised his fans. He had previously praised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a social media post. Several actors, such as Priya Berde and Sushant Shelar, have previously entered politics. Besides, Abhijeet has an extensive portfolio in serials and films. Presently, he's engaging audiences with the show 'Yogyogeshwar Jai Shankar.' Notably, he also featured in the second season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi,' generating significant discussions during the season.