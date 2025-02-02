Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 to Re-Telecast from February 10, Watch Host Riteish Deshmukh's New Promo

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, one of the most popular seasons, is making its return to television screens. Hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh, this season became a massive hit and captivated viewers with its entertainment. Starting from February 10 at 3 p.m., Colors Marathi will re-telecast the season daily, giving fans another chance to relive the unforgettable moments.

Season 5 broke TRP records and took the audience by storm. After a two-year hiatus, the show returned with Ritesh Deshmukh’s hosting style, which surprised and delighted fans from the very beginning. The season was shorter than usual, lasting only 70 days, but it made a long-lasting impact, shattering records along the way.

Suraj Chavan was crowned the winner, while Abhijit Sawant became the runner-up. The season delivered many iconic moments, from Nikki Tamboli’s viral "Bai kay ha prakar" catchphrase to Suraj Chavan’s lively "Jhapuk Jhapuk" dance moves. These moments went viral on social media, inspiring fans to create reels. Ritesh Deshmukh’s hosting also stood out, winning hearts across the nation.

Though it's been four months since the season ended, fans are still talking about it. Now, Bigg Boss Marathi is bringing Season 5 back to the screens for its loyal audience, fans are excited to relive all the drama, fun, and surprises from this unforgettable season.

16 contestants entered the 'Bigg Boss' house.

