Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Finale Eviction: Varsha Usgaonkar Eliminated Ahead of Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is nearing its grand finale, and excitement among viewers is at an all-time high. In a surprising mid-week eviction, fan-favorite Varsha Usgaonkar has been eliminated, ending her journey in the house. Varsha, who was widely expected to reach the finale, faced an unexpected exit that left many viewers shocked.

In yesterday's crucial episode, the remaining contestants—Varsha Usgaonkar, Abhijeet Sawant, Janhavi Killekar, Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar, Dhananjay Powar, and Suraj Chavan—waited to see who would be eliminated. Unfortunately, Varsha had to leave, much to the dismay of her supporters.

Following her eviction, Varsha shared her thoughts, saying, "I had hoped to be one of the finalists and walk the red carpet, but the audience's decision is final. It’s shocking to leave at this point, as I wanted to be there until the very end. Still, life is full of surprises, and not all dreams come true. I am proud to have taken on this challenge and played the game." Before leaving, she wished the remaining contestants well for the rest of their journey.

Varsha Usgaonkar, known as a prominent star in Marathi cinema during the 90s and a style icon, was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss Marathi house this season. With only a handful of contestants left, the competition is becoming more intense, and fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winner who will lift the coveted trophy.