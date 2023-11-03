Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav breaks silence on Noida rave party case

Popular YouTuber and recent Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, has come forward to deny allegations of involvement in organizing rave parties with snake venom in Noida. An FIR was filed against him, and five individuals were arrested following a complaint by Gaurav Gupta, an Animal Welfare Officer at the People For Animal (PFA) organization, accusing Elvish and other YouTubers of filming videos with snakes and venom at these parties.

Elvish Yadav addressed the accusations in a video statement, stating, "I saw reports of my arrest, but all these accusations are absolutely baseless and false. I am ready to cooperate with the Uttar Pradesh Police and would like to inform the police officials and UP CM Shri Yogi Adityanath that I will take full responsibility if found guilty." Elvish also shared a screenshot from a video that has gone viral, where he is seen posing with a snake, clarifying that the video is six months old and not from any party but rather from the shoot of one of his music videos.

Allegations have surfaced that these parties involved foreign women ingesting snake venom and narcotics. According to reports, PFA, associated with Maneka Gandhi, received a tip about the alleged rave party and contacted Elvish as a customer. A police raid at Sector-51 Sevron Banquet Hall led to the arrest of five individuals and the confiscation of 20 ml of snake venom, five cobras, one python, two two-headed snakes, and one rat snake by the Forest Department. Elvish faces charges under sections 9, 39, 48 (A), 49, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, with an ongoing investigation.

Elvish Yadav gained fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, a reality show hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. After his victory, he appeared in the music video "Hum Toh Deewane" alongside Urvashi Rautela. Presently, he is all set to participate in the reality show "Temptation Island," which is scheduled to premiere on November 3 on Jio Cinema.