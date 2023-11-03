Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked for rave party in Noida

Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav has been booked by the Noida Police in connection with a rave party in Sector 49. Elvish Yadav was booked for allegedly using “snake venom" at the rave party. At least five people have been arrested in connection with the case. Noida Police conducted raids and recovered at least five cobras and snake venom which were allegedly being used at the rave party. An FIR in this case was later registered which also includes Elvish Yadav's name. Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava said five cobras, two sand boas, one python and one rat snake -- all falling in the category of endangered species -- were rescued during the action.

"The charges framed in the case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act are stringent which are non-bailable and can attract a jail term of seven years. The snake venom seized from the accused has been sent for a lab test to ascertain its quality," Srivastava told PTI. The involvement of Elvish Yadav came to light when the arrested were being questioned. According to the suspects, the Elvish Yadav used to host parties and shot videos with live snakes and snake venom. The other five arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul, Narayan, Titunath, Ravinath, and Jaikaran – all residents of Moharband village in southeast Delhi's Badarpur.Currently, Elvish Yadav is absconding, officials have said. Efforts to nab him are underway. Yadav is the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss and is social media personality. The suspects have been booked under Sections 9 (Prohibition of hunting), 39 (hunted animals to be government property) 48(A) (restriction on transportation of wildlife) , 49 (prohibition of dealings in animal articles),50 (empowers forest officer to arrest person involved in an offence against the Act), 51(violation of chapter VA of Act will lead to imprisonment which may extend to seven years) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.



