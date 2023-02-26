Billie Eilish granted order of protection from shirtless intruder

Singer Billie Eilish has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man who was found shirtless outside of her Los Angeles home.

A judge ordered Raymond Black to stay at least 100 yards away from the singer, 21, and her house and to stop harassing her, Page Six reported, citing TMZ.

The order also prohibits Black from going to the home of the Grammy winner's parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell.

The judge stated that the restraining order was based on "a credible threat of violence or stalking."

On Monday night, Eilish returned home to allegedly find Black standing outside her living room window without a shirt on.

When she turned on the lights, the man was reportedly gazing at her through the glass.

After the seven-time Grammy winner contacted 911, cops searched the area and arrested him nearby.

Prior to this, the Oscar winner also received a restraining order against a man named Christopher A. Anderson, 39, who showed up 'unannounced and uninvited' to her childhood home five times in recent weeks.

Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against Anderson on January 18.

In 2019, Eilish opened up the 'really traumatizing' of having her home address leaked online.

"It was really traumatizing," Eilish told Rolling Stone in 2019. "I completely don't feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house.I've loved attention my whole life, but I don't think anyone knows what fame actually is," she added. "Because if I did want to be famous, it wasn't this kind," Eilish had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

