Billie Eilish pauses concert in London after fans suffer from heat

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, on Saturday evening, was forced to put her concert on pause after fans got into difficulties at London's O2 arena.

According to Deadline, hot temperatures inside the auditorium meant some fans risked becoming squashed and overwhelmed, something she spotted and halted her music.

Sometime later fans were seen looking after each other and Eilish was able to resume her concert after a few minutes.

The 20-year-old Oscar-winning star had previously stopped a show in Atlanta after noticing a spectator was having breathing difficulties, and put out a call for an inhaler.

Later this month, Eilish will be headlining this year's Glastonbury Festival, making her the youngest solo headliner in the event's history.

As per Deadline, crowd safety has been the subject of increased scrutiny following the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival last year, when 10 spectators were killed during a crush at the concert in Houston. An inquiry into the circumstances of the disaster is ongoing.

( With inputs from ANI )

