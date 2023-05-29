Billie Eilish slams critics who called her a "sellout" for being more feminie

Los Angeles [US], May 29 : Singer Billie Eilish called out critics who questioned her style evolution.

Taking to Instagram, Eilish wrote, "I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I'd be hotter if I acted like a woman."

She continued, "And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and 'what happened to her' oMg iT's not the samE Billie she's just like the rest bla blah... you guys are true idiots. LOL. I can be BOTH you f***ing bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!"

In a follow-up Instagram Story, the Oscar winner pointed out that women can have different styles and be interested in various fashion trends without having to solely embrace one or the other, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right??" she wrote. "Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things."

She added on the next slide, "Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew?? and also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times." She signed off with one final thought for the people who have been commenting on her posts and wrote, "Suck my absolute c**k and b***s you women hating a** weirdos."

In Eilish's Calvin Klein campaign later that year, she further expanded on her choice to wear big, loose clothes, explaining it was a way to keep people from talking about her body.

