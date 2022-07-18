Billy Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' to end Broadway Run

Comedian Billy Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' to conclude its Broadway run at the Nederlander Theatre on September 4.

'Mr. Saturday Night' based on the 1992 film of the same name tells the story of Buddy Young, Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who is trying to reclaim the spotlight some 40 years after making it big. Billy Crystal reprised the role of Young from the film, which he also directed and co-wrote, as per Deadline.

Crystal in a statement said that "Bringing Mr Saturday Night to the Broadway stage and experiencing the laughter and tears this show generates has truly been one of the high points of my career." "It has been a joyous experience to make my musical comedy debut at the age of 74, and I thank everyone involved..."

"The character Buddy Young Jr. has been part of my life for many decades and I'm honored that I was able to share him with the audiences at the Nederlander Theatre," the comedian added.

David Paymer, Randy Graff, Shoshana Bean, Chasten Harmon, Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzales, and Mylinda Hull co-starred by the Broadway production, according to Deadline.

When 'Mr. Saturday Night' concludes, it will have played 28 previews and 116 performances.

Meanwhile, Crystal will be next seen in Apple TV+ limited series 'Before' in which he will star and serve as executive producer. The legendary actor will portray Eli, a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy.

Crystal's TV credits also include 'Soap' on ABC and 'The Comedians' on FX. Hulu's 'Dopesick' and Peacock's upcoming. The Missing' are two of Levinson's recent TV ventures. Roth wrote Martin Scorsese's film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and co-wrote 'Dune'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor