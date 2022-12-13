Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's daughter "Devi turns 1 month"

New parents in town Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi turned one month old on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha and Karan jointly shared a video, in which they were seen celebrating the occasion by cutting the cake.

Along with the video, the new mommy wrote, "And just like that Devi is one month old.Thank you to everyone who keeps sending Devi love and blessings. We are very grateful. Durga Durga."

She also shared a close-up of the cake image on her Insta story.

On the cake it was written, " Devi turns 1 month."

Sharing the picture, Bipasha wrote, "Durga Durga."

As soon as the post was shared, the couple's fans and industry friends dropped their comments.

Bipasha and Karan's close friend and former Bigg Boss contestant, Arti Singh wrote, "Happy first month our angel."

Actor Dia Mirza reacted with a heart emoji.

One of the users wrote, "Happy 1 month Devi."

Another user wrote, "Love and blessing to Devi!!! Happy one month birthday little angel."

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Recently, celebrity couples Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Gurmeet Choudhary - Debina Bonnerjee also welcomed baby girls.

Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor