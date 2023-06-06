Birthday Special: Amrita Rao songs that made special place in our playlists

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 6 : Often essaying girl-next-door characters Amrita Rao endeared herself to audiences with her natural acting talent.

Although she made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film 'Ab Ke Baras', however, it was her role in 'Ishq Vishk' that gained her recognition and established her as an actor to watch out for.

Her portrayal of Poonam in 'Vivah', received immense appreciation from critics and the audience. Amrita has left a lasting impression on audiences, despite appearing in fewer films. On Amrita Rao's 42nd birthday on Wednesday, (June 7, 2023), here are her memorable songs that have found a special place in playlists over the years.

'Chale Jaise Hawayein'

Amrita Rao's introduction song 'Chale Jaise Hawayein' from the film 'Main Hoon Na' is indeed a popular dance number. The song showcased her fun and carefree side through her energetic dance moves. It's peppy beats and Amrita's infectious energy has made it a go-to track for many people who enjoy dancing or simply tapping their feet to its tunes. The track added to the overall entertainment value of "Main Hoon Na." and became a memorable and iconic moment for both the actor and the movie.

'Aisa Kyun Hota Hai'

'Aisa Kyun Hota Hai' is a romantic track from her debut film 'Ishq Vishk' that showcases the actor's innocence and charm. The song beautifully captures the emotions and confusion one often experiences when falling in love for the first time. 'Aisa Kyun Hota Hai' has become a popular and relatable track, connecting with listeners on a nostalgic and emotional level. It showcases Amrita Rao's ability to bring out the genuine emotions associated with young love.

'Mujhe Haq Hai'

'Mujhe Haq Hai' is a love ballad that captures the blossoming love and deep connection between the lead characters portrayed by Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. The song's soothing composition, picturesque setting and heartfelt lyrics make it a favourite among many. This track from the film 'Vivah' showcases a beautiful and dreamy rooftop romance.

'Do Anjaane Ajnabi'

Another beautiful song from the film 'Vivah' is a romantic duet that serves as a pivotal moment in the film, capturing the blossoming romance. The song beautifully portrays the emotions of two strangers-turned-lovers, highlighting their innocence and the gradual development of their relationship. It continues to be cherished for its timeless appeal and the chemistry between Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor.

'Gori Gori'

'Gori Gori' from the film 'Main Hoon Na' is a lively and energetic dance number. The song is set during a prom night sequence in the movie and showcases a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere. Amrita Rao and Sushmita Sen look stunning in their red outfits, and their dance moves add to the festive and fun-filled ambience of the song. It is a catchy track with peppy beats that make it perfect for grooving and enjoying a party.

Her performances, combined with memorable melodies, have created a special place for her in our playlists. Happy birthday to Amrita Rao, and may she continue to entertain us with her talent and charm.

