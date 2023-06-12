Birthday Special: Times when Disha Patani gave us major fitness goals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Actor Disha Patani is known for her hot looks and enjoys a massive fan following. She has also amazed everyone with her fitness videos on social media.

Disha usually shares her workout videos with her fans in which she could be seen doing amazing action sequences. As she will be turning a year older tomorrow, take a look at the times when she gave us major fitness goals.

Earlier in February, Disha posted a video in which she could be seen kickboxing in a white T-shirt and grey lower.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoWjo9GpsK0/

Soon after she dropped the video, her fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Last year, the 'Malang' actor posted a video in which he could be seen practising boxing along with her trainer. She captioned the video, "Tryna earn my holiday sweets."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj4lQgetMvj/

In another video, the 'Ek Villain Returns' actor can be seen doing amazing fight stunts inside a gym over a protein shake. She captioned the video, "Don't you take my protein...."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChrHLnyleAk/

In the video, she was seen dressed in a white top and white jacket paired with pink trousers.

In this video, the 'Baaghi 2' actor can be seen doing exercises for her back. She wrote in the caption, "Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaEhUThgc_0/

In this video, Disha could be seen working out in the gym, lifting heavy weights in black athleisure. She captioned the video, "Just another day in the life..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfiiBd8Fqyx/

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor