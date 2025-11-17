Bison Kaalamaadan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj’s Film Online

Bison Kaalamaadan OTT Release Date: Tamil sports action film Bison, starring Dhruv Vikram, will stream on Netflix from November 21, 2025. The film will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Bison was released in theatres on October 17, 2025, during the Diwali season. The movie continues to run in cinemas and has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

The film is directed and written by Mari Selvaraj. It is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios. The music and background score are composed by Nivas K. Prasanna. Cinematography is handled by Ezhil Arasu K. and editing by Sakthi Thiru.

Bison tells the story of Kittan Velusamy, a young man from a socially backward community in Tamil Nadu. Set in the 1990s, it follows his journey from school-level kabaddi to representing India at the Asian Games. The story explores his struggles against social discrimination, family restrictions and violent rivalries. The film is based on the life of kabaddi player and Arjuna awardee Manathi Ganesan. Manathi used to be called the ‘bullock’ in his prime.

The cast includes Dhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, Haritha Mutharasan, K. Prapanjan, Aruvi Madhan and others in key roles.

Bison Kaalamaadan Trailer