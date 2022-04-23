Blackpink's 'Boombayah' video passes 1.4 billion views

Seoul, April 23 The music video for K-pop act Blackpink's 'Boombayah' passed 1.4 billion views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said.

The video for the main track of its debut album released in August 2016 reached the milestone at 5:56 a.m., YG Entertainment said.

It became the female band's third music video to break the 1.4 billion mark on the global video sharing site, following "Ddu-du Ddu-du" and "Kill This Love", Yonhap reported.

The four-piece group has 32 music videos with more than 100 million YouTube views, including six with more than 1 billion views.

The video for "Ddu-du Ddu-du" has reached 1.85 billion views, the highest among K-pop music videos.'

